Mr. and Mrs. Dave Morris renew wedding vows

Teresa and Dave Morris recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary by renewal of their vows.

Family and friends gathered at St. Leos/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, with Father Joe Long officiating.

Mr and Mrs. Morris’ original wedding date is Aug. 28, 1976. They were wed by the late Father Paul Koval at Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.

They are the proud parents of three wonderful children: Jessica Konetski and husband Michael, Bryan, Texas; David Morris Jr. and fiance,’ Megan Slatky, Las Vegas, Nevada and Kendall Morris and fiance’ Shawn Yahera, Drums.

Along with their children are three beautiful grandbabies, Caegan and Addler Konetske, Bryan, Texas and Jaxson Morris, Las Vegas, Nevada.

All joined the celebration at a Texas barbecue at the family homestead in Sugar Notch.