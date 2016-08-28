Mr. and Mrs. Edward Gawelko celebrate 55th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Edward Gawelko, Hex Acres, Harding, are observing their 55th wedding anniversary Aug. 31, 2016. They were married at the U.S. Army Chapel, Pattonville/Ludwigsburg, Germany.

Mrs. Gawelko is the former Brigitte Kuss, daughter of Gisela and Willi Kuss, Kornwestheim, Germany. Brigitte is presently employed at the Topps Company, lnc., Scranton.

Mr. Gawelko is the son of the late Wanda and Stanley Gawelko, Wilkes-Barre Township. He is retired from the U.S. Army with 21 years of service and a Vietnam War veteran having fought in the 1968 TET offensive. He is totally retired having worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Steamtown National Park and the Social Security Office, Plains, as a contract security guard.

The couple have two children and four grandchildren. Daughter, Kristina and Joseph Rossi, Harding with grandchildren Joseph Jr. and Ryan. Son, Edward Jr. and Denise Gawelko, New Tripoli, with grandchildren Alexis and Kenneth.

Observance of this milestone will be a trip to Niagara Falls, Canada and a tour through New York State wine country.