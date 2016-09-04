Rev. and Mrs. Gordon S. Wilson celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Rev. and Mrs. Gordon S. Wilson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 1, 2016.

They were married in 1956 in St. John’s United Church, Windsor, Ontario.

Mrs. Wilson, the former Joan Grace Palmer, is a retired registered nurse who was employed by Community Medical Center for 14 years and later was a visiting nurse in Carbondale.

Rev. Wilson is a graduate of Eastern Baptist Seminary, Philadelphia and served American Baptist churches for more than 30 years, including 14 years at Green Ridge and Trinity Baptist, Scranton and five years at Berean Baptist, Carbondale. After retiring, he served as an interim pastor and continues to supply area churches.

For three years the Wilson’s visited retired pastors in Pennsylvania on behalf of the Ministers and Missionaries Beneﬁt Board. Currently they are convenors for a group of retired clergy in the area.

The couple has three children: G. Bruce, Shavertown; Denise Uhlman, Hamburg, New York and Joan Beth Aulisio, Old Forge. They also have seven grandchildren: Sarah, Bryan and David Uhlman and J. Renee, Jeremy, Joshua and Jolene Aulisio.

A family celebration has been planned.