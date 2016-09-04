Mr. And Mrs. Bruno Migliosi celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary

Mr. And Mrs. Bruno Migliosi, West Pittston, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. They were married by the Rev. Andrew Porro in St. Rocco’s Church, Pittston.

Mrs. Migliosi is the former Rose Turoni, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Turoni.

Mr. Migliosi is the son of the late Thomas and Helen Migliosi.

In their 68 years of marriage the couple has been blessed with two daughters. Their family has continued to grow to include daughters and “sons” Helen and Angelo Salvatore, Plains Township and Rosemary and David Nerozzi Sr., West Wyoming.

Also four grandchildren who continue to be the joys of their life, The Honorable Michelle Nerozzi Ankenbrand and spouse James, Wilmington, Delaware; David Nerozzi Jr. and spouse Julita, Sadsbury Township; Renee Nerozzi Valenti and spouse Michael, Pittsburgh and Brandon Salvatore and spouse Lauren, Pittston.

They have relived that joy with the birth of their three great-grandchildren, Olivia and Angelo Nerozzi and Camryn Salvatore.

A family dinner was held in their honor.