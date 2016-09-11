Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kolodziei celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kolodziei of Wilkes-Barre celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 10, 2016. They were married in St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception Church, Wilkes-Barre, by the Rt. Rev. Monsignor Francis A. Costello.

Bernard is the son of the late Joseph and Anna Kolodziei of Nanticoke. He retired as the executive director of the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.

Mary Ellen is the daughter of the late John and Phyllis Gallagher of Wilkes-Barre. She retired from the PA Department of Welfare.

They have a son, Joseph, who resides in Clarksburg, West Virginia, with his wife, Alexa and sons, Jacob and John. Their daughter, Carol, resides in Wilkes-Barre with her husband, Paul Yedinak and daughter Sarah Beth Kolodziei.

They attended the Scranton Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass where they renewed their wedding vows.

A family dinner was held in their honor by their children at the Cafe Bistro.