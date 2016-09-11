Leonard “Brush” and Jean (Wozniak) Scupski celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Leonard “Brush” and Jean (Wozniak) Scupski celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 8, 2016.

They were married Sept. 8, 1956 by Rev. M. Hudacek at Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch.

Brush is the son of the late John and Helen (Zapotok) Scupski, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Jean is the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Zajkowski) Wozniak, Ashley.

Their attendants were John Scupski, best man and groomsmen Richard Stavish and Thomas Filip. Rose Shupshinski, maid of honor and bridesmaids Ann Marie Politz Arnone and Angiline Politz Farrell. Flower girls were JoAnne Wozniak O’Donnell and Clair Comitz Logsdon. Ring bearer was Michael Wozniak.

Brush was employed by the PA Department of Labor and Industry and worked for the office of Vocational rehabilitation as a rehabilitation counselor until his retirement.

Jean is retired from the RCA Corporation.

They are the parents of three daughters, Cheryl Hillard, Cathy Lanyon and Lori Phillips.

They are the proud grandparents of Jeanne and Robert Hillard, Lora Knowles, Jacob and Matthew Lanyon and Carson and Hannah Phillips; and proud great-grandparents of Colton, Wyatt and Samantha Lanyon and Bruce Knowles, Jr.

A surprise gathering was held in their honor.