William and Lena Tome celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

William and Lena Tome will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 14, 2016. They were married Sept. 14, 1946, in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre, by the Rev. Alexander F. Moriarity.

The best man and matron o honor were Earl G. Jobes and Katherine M. Jobes, Brother-in-law and sister of the groom.

Mr. Tome is the son of the late Lester and Edith (Tomczak) Tome, of Slate Run and Plains Township, respectively and the stepson of the late Peter Slabinski, Plains Township.

Mrs. Tome is the daughter of Raffaele and Leonora (Speranza) Grilllini, Keystone and Wilkes-Barre.

Mr. Tome, a graduate of Plains HIgh School, served in the US Coast Guard during World War II. He later worked as a machinist for several local businesses.

Mrs. Tome graduated from Meyers High School and was employed in the local food and garment industries.

The couple lived in Plains Township for most of their married life and now reside at Wesley Village in Jenkins Township.

They are the parents of a daughter, Carol Ann, who lives in Kingston.

A family luncheon will be held at Wesley Village to celebrate the occasion.