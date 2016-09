Jim (Cowboy) and Patty (Peppermint) Reimer, Wilkes-Barre Township, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary July 28, 2016.

They were married July 28, 2001 by District Magistrate Martin Kane.

Throughout their marriage they enjoyed NASCAR, MLB Pirates, concerts, plays, Jim Thorpe, rodeo’s, charity events, camping and yes, she can fish!

They celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Jim Thorpe and look forward to their next adventures together.