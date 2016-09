Mr. and Mrs. Constant and Shirley Pivinski celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 17, 2016.

They said their vows Sept. 17, 1966 for richer and poorer, sickness and in health and continue that promise to this day.

Their marriage was blessed with a son, Stephen.

For always being there to lend a helping hand for their family, a celebration was held in their honor to commemorate the happy occasion.