Ameristar Facility Solutions celebrates first anniversary

Ameristar Facility Solutions, a locally owned and operated commercial cleaning company, celebrated their one year anniversary at Twin Stacks Center with an official ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 7. Members of the community came together with owner, Don Goodwin and area supervisor, Becky Derhammer, to mark the occasion. At the ribbon cutting, from left, front row, are: Rich Fufaro, Back Mountain Systems; Jack Moreck, Insight Home Inspection; Goodwin, Derhammer, Lynn Banta, Twin Stacks Center; Representative Karen Boback, Angela Kane, Building Blocks Learning Center and Ann Houssoc, office of Rep. Karen Boback. Back row: Brian Price, Dougherty, Levanthal & Price, LLP; Matt Bradley, M.B. Digital Advertising and Russell Hodgson, Simply Junk.

