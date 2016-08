Sarah Kate Shaner, daughter of Heather and John Shaner, Walnutport, is celebrating her twelfth birthday today, Aug. 26, 2016. She is the granddaughter of Mary Catherine Shaner, Forty Fort and Anne Herman, Edwardsville. She has a sister, Grace Emma, 10.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082616shaner.bdy_.jpg