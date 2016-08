Louden John Mullery, son of Gerald and Michele Mullery of Alden, is celebrating his ninth birthday today, Aug. 29, 2016. Louden is the grandson of Gerald and Patricia Mech, Nanticoke and the late Gerald and Janet Mullery, Plymouth Township. Louden has two sisters, Leah Marie, 16 and Lauren Shea, 14, and a brother, Liam Gerald, 10.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082917mullery.bdy_.jpg