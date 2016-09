Jake Patrick Bonin, son of John and Tara Bonin, West Wyoming, is celebrating his 10th birthday today, Sept. 3, 2016. Jake is the grandson of John and Norina Conden, Wyoming and Florence Bonin and the late Hillary Bonin, Swoyersville. Jake has a brother, Ryan, 11.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090316bonin.bdy_.jpg