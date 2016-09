Sophia Ann Wendolowski, daughter of Kelly and Ray Wendolowski, of Mountain Top, is celebrating her first birthday today, Sept. 3, 2016. Sophia is the granddaughter of Barbara Byorick, Nanticoke; the late Frank Byorick and the late Raymond and Ann Wendolowski, Dickson City. She has five brothers; Robby, Ryan, Matthew, Luke, Max and a sister, Haley Rae.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090316wendolowski.bdy_.jpg