Sawyer Cole Scaramastro, son of Mark Scaramastro and Aimee Dilger, Wilkes-Barre, is celebrating his seventh birthday today, Sept. 4, 2016. Sawyer is the grandson of Mark and Jeri Scaramastro, Old Forge; Bobbi and Jay Kalish, Shohola and Paul and Cindy Dilger, of Shohola. He has a brother, Eli, 9.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090416scaramastro.bdy_.jpg