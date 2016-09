Dylan James Malia, son of Robert Malia and Nicole Hennan, is celebrating his ninth birthday today, Sept. 8, 2016. Dylan is the grandson of Kathy Mattey, Plains; Linda Azain, Plains and Robert Malia, Hanover. He is the great grandson of the late Walter and Joan Mattey, Hazel May and the late John Southwell. He has a brother, Bobby, 10.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816malia.bdy_.jpg