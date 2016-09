Alivia and Lily Wujcik, identical twin daughters of Jill and Andy Wujcik, Dallas, are celebrating their fifth birthday today, Sept. 10, 2016. Alivia and Lily are the granddaughters of Robert and Gina Adams, Luzerne and Annette and the late Lawrence Wujcik, Shavertown. Alivia and Lily are the great-granddaughters of the late Murial and Mark Gushanas, Nancy and the late Harold Adams, Larksville; The late Leonard and Dorothy Wujcik, Plymouth and Lena and the late Thomas Gresko, Dallas.

