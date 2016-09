Jordan Cooper Strenfel, son of Tim and Shawna Strenfel, Middletown, New York, is celebrating his third birthday today, Sept. 10, 2016. Jordan is the grandson of Ed Strenfel, Hanover Township; Cathy and Gabe Metric, Hanover Township; Bruce Lichtenstein, New York and Cindy Guthrie and Jeff Hogan, New York. He is the great-grandson of the late George and Theresa Tomko, Hanover Township and the late Edward and Angeline Strenfel, Lake Silkworth. Jordan has a sister, Addison Lily, 5.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091016strenfel.bdy_.jpg