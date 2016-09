Vincent Contardi, son of Paul and Heather Contardi, West Pittston, is celebrating his 11th birthday today, Sept. 12, 2016. He is the grandson of John and JoAnn Petrochko, Exeter and Kay and the late Joseph Contardi, Scranton.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091216contardi.bdy_.jpg