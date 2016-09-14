Rocket into scouting with Boy Scouts

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES - The Two Mountains District of the Northeast Pennsylvania Boy Scout Council, comprised of Luzerne and Wyoming counties, are launching “rocketing into scouting” recruitment events.

Boys who are seven years old and have completed kindergarten are welcome to participate in the building and launching of bottle rockets.

Supplies will be available at the following locations:

Mountain Top, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday at Wright Township Park, Park Drive.

Exeter, 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, at Wyoming Area Catholic School, 1690 Wyoming Avenue.

Dallas, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road.

Tunkhannock, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Lackawanna State Park, hosted by Pack 518.

For more information about a scouting program in your area go to www.scouting.org, or contact Ryan Murray at 570-207-1227, x233, or e-mail [email protected]