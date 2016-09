Kendal M. Urban, daughter of Thomas and Crystal Urban, Edwardsville, is celebrating her eighth birthday today, Sept. 16, 2016. Kendal is the granddaughter of Stephen and Debbie Lewis, Edwardsville and Thomas and Gale Urban, Kingston. She is the great-granddaughter of Connie Warkiewicz, F0rty Fort and Helen Urban-Gregory, Harveys Lake. Kendal has a brother, Chase, 3.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091616urbanbdy.jpg