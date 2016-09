Sheldon James Arnaud, son of Kevin and Stacia Arnaud, Dallas, is celebrating his third birthday today, Sept. 17, 2016. Sheldon is the grandson of Thomas and Leah Amico, Kingston Township and Bradley and Karen Arnaud, Dallas. He has a sister, Loretta Rose, 1.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091716arnaud.bdy_.jpg