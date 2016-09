Kristin Filippini, daughter of Joseph L. Filippini, Leesburg, Florida, is celebrating her 10th birthday today, Sept. 18, 2016. Kristin is the granddaughter of Carol Gilvickas Filippini, Pittston and the late Carl J. Filippini, Plains. She has a brother, Andrew, 13.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091816filippini.bdy_.jpg