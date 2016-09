Savannah Lee Turoski, daughter of Henry and Melissa Turoski, Nanticoke, is celebrating her fifth birthday today, Sept. 21, 2016. Savannah is the granddaughter of Sandra Beggs, Nanticoke; Robert Beggs, Harvey’s Lake; Michaelene Turoski, Nanticoke and the late Henry Turoski. She is the great-granddaughter of Viola Shemanski, Nanticoke.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092116turoski.bdy_.jpg