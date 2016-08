Hospital Births

Nesbitt Women’s & Children’s Center at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital announces newborns from Aug. 15, 2016 to Aug. 21, 2016.

Tribbet, Jenna and Jason, Plains, a daughter, Aug. 15, 2016.

Huntzinger, Grace and Christopher, Hazleton, a son, Aug. 17, 2016.

Shatrowskas, Courtney and Jason, Hazleton, a son, Aug. 17, 2016.

Smith, Crystal and Leo, Exeter, a daughter, Aug. 16, 2016.

Fisher, Jennifer and Nicholas, Mountain Top, a son, Aug. 16, 2016.

Simms, Melissa and Joshua, Lehman, a son, Aug. 16, 2016.

Bonk, Jennifer and Richard, Nanticoke, a daughter, Aug. 19, 2016.

Ianniccari, Jamie and Matthew Abline, Glen Lyon, a daughter, Aug. 19, 2016.

Erdman, Alyssa and Joseph McDonald, Plymouth, a son, Aug. 19, 2016.

Graber, Rebecca and Anthony, Ashley, a son, Aug. 19, 2016.

Lavelle, Celina and James, West Pittston, a son, Aug. 19, 2016.

Pizzola, Susan and Stephen, Duryea, a son, Aug. 19, 2016.

Napkori, Rachel and Scott, Mountain Top, a daughter, Aug. 20, 2016.

Hanadel, Sydney and Nicholas Gromel, Exeter, a son, Aug. 20, 2016.

Dorman, Brittney and Daniel Jones, Exeter, a son, Aug. 20, 2016.

Malone, Jessica and John Cieckoski, Wilkes-Barre, a daughter, Aug. 21, 2016.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center announces newborns for the days of July 27 – Aug. 19, 2016

Katchik, Christina and Steven, Shavertown, a daughter, July 27, 2016.

Costigan, Natalie and William, Wyoming, a daughter and a son, Aug. 5, 2016.

Lech, Rae Ann and Joseph Jr., Harveys Lake, a son, Aug. 6, 2016.

Avila, Danielle and Samuel, Wilkes-Barre, a son, Aug. 7, 2016.

Monsey, Margaret and Michael Plitt Sr., Harveys Lake, a son, Aug. 7, 2016.

Brewer, Ashley, Mehoopany, a son, Aug. 8, 2016.

Wilhelm, Tricia and Alexander, Luzerne, a daughter, Aug. 9, 2016.

Coley, Jennifer and Matt Pretti, White Haven, a son, Aug. 10, 2016.

Buetter, Angela and Markus, Pocono Pines, a son, Aug. 11, 2016.

Jones, Nichol and Robert, Clarks Summit, a daughter, Aug. 11, 2016.

Shea, Kaitlyn Maria and Jeremy, Shavertown, a son, Aug. 11, 2016.

Smith, Ashley, Wilkes-Barre, a son, Aug. 11, 2016.

Thomas, Marina and Ryan Matalonis, Pittston, a son, Aug. 12, 2016.

Stanton, Lee Ann and Joe Kasisky, Pittston, a daughter, Aug. 12, 2016.

Burch, Maureen and John, Lackawanna County, a daughter, Aug. 12, 2016.

Tomassaci, Taryn and Adam, Harveys Lake, a son, Aug. 12, 2016.

McCracken, Crystal and Joseph, Moscow, a daughter, Aug. 13, 2016.

Castner, Cortney and Orion Mansilla, Luzerne County, a son, Aug. 13, 2016.

Pastemak, Amanda and Jeff Sadowski, Moosic, a son, Aug. 13, 2016.

Kristunas, Kaitlyn and Travis, Tunkhannock, a son, Aug. 14, 2016.

Barnes, Kristie and John, Springville, a son, Aug. 14, 2016.

Bejeski, Angela and Robert, Duryea, a daughter, Aug. 15, 2016.

Griffin, Elexcis and Timothy Helmecki, Pittston, a son, Aug. 15, 2016.

Gregoria, Karyssa and Adam Menendez, Wilkes-Barre, a daughter, Aug. 15, 2016.

Smith, Cassandra and Aaron Capozzelli, Nanticoke, a son, Aug. 16, 2016.

Lukush, Staci and Kevin, Nanticoke, a daughter, Aug. 16, 2016.

Avalos, Alisia and Jose Rodriguez, Wilkes-Barre, a daughter, Aug. 16, 2016.

Bouch, Alyssa and Ryan Novick, Wilkes-Barre, a daughter, Aug. 16, 2016.

Magdin, Crystal and Zachary, Montrose, a daughter, Aug. 17, 2016.

McLaughlin, Rebecca and Jesse, Shavertown, a son, Aug. 17, 2016.

Nardi, Sandy and Kris, Mountain Top, a son, Aug. 17, 2016.

Smalley, Jessica and Ryan Williams, Wyoming, a daughter, Aug. 17, 2016.

Bennett, Maria and Matthew, Meshoppen, a daughter, Aug. 18. 2016.

Haas, Beth and Kevin, Mountain Top, a daughter, Aug. 18, 2016.

Amigon, Alejandra and Jeffrey Vergara, Wilkes-Barre, a daughter, Aug. 19, 2016.

McRoy, Shila and Scott Alfonso, Dallas, a daughter, Aug. 19, 2016.

Out of Town Birth

Geisinger Health System in Danville

Wildoner, Savanna Rose and Glynn, Nanticoke, a daughter, Aug. 3, 2o16. Grandparents are Jim and Helen Hess, Wapwallopen.