Till, Eckler and Wotanis receive faculty awards from Marywood University

Marywood University recently announced faculty award winners.

James Eckler, M.Arch, associate professor and director of Marywood University Architecture Program, was recently awarded the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Professor of the Year Award. This award recognizes extraordinary dedication to undergraduate teaching as demonstrated by the impact on and involvement with undergraduate students, scholarly approach to teaching and learning and contributions to undergraduate education.

Eckler earned his bachelor of design, master of architecture and master of science in architectural studies: pedagogy degrees from the University of Florida School of Architecture.

Lindsey Wotanis, Ph.D., associate professor in the communication arts department at Marywood University, was recently awarded the Distinguished Service Award. Wotanis serves as the faculty adviser for The Wood Word Marywood University’s student-run newspaper. She founded and advises the Marywood Society of College Journalists and also serves as a faculty adviser and committee member. Additionally, Wotanis works on recruitment and publicity efforts with the University.

The Marywood Chapter of the Society for Collegiate Journalists was established by Wotanis in 2011. She serves as the chapter adviser and oversees the annual induction ceremonies and a number of chapter activities, including an on-campus National News Engagement Day and chapter fundraisers.

Sophie Till, M.M, clinical assistant professor of violin/viola and director of the String Project in Marywood University music, theatre and dance department, was recently awarded the University’s Distinction in Discipline award.

Till was an invited presenter at the Australia National String Teacher’s Conference in Sydney, Australia, in 2015. She was the keynote speaker at the international conference and presented and conducted workshops as well.

As director of the String Project, she works with string players aged 4 through 13. She teaches applied lessons to Marywood University violin and viola students and acknowledges her work across the globe has a major impact on her teaching at Marywood. In 2014, Till formed the Marywood String Ensemble to help give string students more exposure playing and experiencing string literature.