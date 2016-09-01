Commonwealth Health announces CEO change in Scranton

Commonwealth Health CEO Cor Catena announced the company will transfer the management oversight of its two Scranton hospitals to one Chief Executive Officer, Justin Davis.

Effective Sept. 19, Davis will assume the role of CEO of Regional Hospital while retaining the CEO roles for Moses Taylor Hospital and Commonwealth Health Emergency Medical Services.

Both hospitals will continue the new initiative to develop an integrated cancer network. Emergency services, orthopedic services and other service lines will continue at each hospital.

Davis lives in Clarks Summit with his wife and two young daughters.. He is active and engaged in the community, serving as the United Way campaign chairman this year as well as a board member of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce, Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, Leadership Wilkes-Barre and United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.