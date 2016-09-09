Colbert & Grebas P.C. hire two; promote one

Attorneys Brenda D. Colbert and Kevin R. Grebas, are pleased to announce two new staff members. Denise M. Sterenchock joined the Colbert & Grebas team as a case manager in the Kingston office located at 250 Pierce St.. Dawn Edwards joined Colbert & Grebas as a case manager in the Moosic office, located at 210 Montage Mountain Road.

The attorneys would also like to announce the promotion of Kenneth D. Motichka as supervising case manager.

Sterenchock received her paralegal certificate from Penn State University, Hazleton Campus. Prior to joining Colbert & Grebas, she worked as a paralegal for 12 years assisting with business formation, estate planning and real estate matters.

Motichka attended Penn State, earning degrees in health policy and administration, gerontology and business. He joined Colbert & Grebas in 2015 after 15 years experience within the senior care industry as an admissions director of personal care homes, community/patient relations specialist for various home health and hospice organizations, and as a long term care paralegal.

In addition to his duties as case manager with the firm, Motichka will also be supervising all case managers in the Moosic and Kingston offices of the firm.