Local lawyer named Product Liability Lawyer of the Year

Scranton attorney Marion Munley has been awarded “Lawyer of the Year” in product liability litigation in the Allentown Metro area.

“Lawyer of the Year” recognition is awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer feedback.

Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

In addition to the Lawyer of the Year designation, Munley is listed in 2017 Best Lawyers in America for both medical malpractice law and personal injury litigation.