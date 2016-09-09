Rosenthal named web systems nanager at King’s College

Ryan Rosenthal, of Pittston, has been named web systems manager in the office of marketing and communications at King’s College.

He is primarily responsible for the maintenance and ongoing development of the college’s website and oversees internal and external web systems and services. He will work in conjunction with the marketing team to implement King’s brand into web-based projects, create graphic standards for the web and collaborate with the college’s information and instructional technology services department to research and support back-end web server requirements.

Rosenthal graduated from King’s in 2015 majoring in computers and information systems. As a student, he worked as a web development and IT support student aide where he was responsible for maintenance and troubleshooting computers and printers, building web pages and content management. He also served as an editor of SCOP, the College’s student literary magazine and a member of the In-House Design Club.

Prior to joining King’s, Rosenthal was a web developer and graphic designer for Ken Pollock Auto Group in Pittston and conducted internet-based research at Devonian Stone of New York in Windsor, New York.