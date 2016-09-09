Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark hires general manager

Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, the biggest indoor waterpark in the northeast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emilio Fabico as general manager.

In his role, Fabico is responsible for the overall successful operations of the 453-suite lodge and the 125,000 square foot indoor waterpark, which opened in May 2015. Fabico’s experience and background in the hospitality and theme park industries is extensive, spanning more than 30 years.

Fabico holds a MBA from Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida and a B.S. in hotel/restaurant and club administration from Washington State University.