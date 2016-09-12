Developer: Office building proposed for Rte. 315 well beyond planning stages

PLAINS TWP. — An 8.5-acre site along state Route 315 will be home to a proposed four-story office building overlooking the Wyoming Valley.

The Richland 315 project is well beyond the planning stage, said developer Robert Tamburro.

“We have a parcel that’s been prepared. We’ve done a good amount of work on the front end of the project,” Tamburro said Monday.

There is interest, but more is needed before ground will be broken for the more than $10 million, privately funded project. “We’re not spec builders,” Tamburro said.

He was optimistic the project would get done, adding “it’s going to be market driven.”

The 54,000-square-foot building will be located adjacent to the corporate offices of TFP Limited, the parent company of Richland Real Estate Investments Ltd. Its bigger-picture location - close to major roadways, downtown Wilkes-Barre and the growing retail and restaurant areas nearby - is a major selling point.

The Richland building will share a similar contemporary design and glass exterior of the TFP building to create the impression of a “campus,” Tamburro said. Tenants will be within walking distance of Isabella Restaurant and Bar and AC Fitness in the TFP building, and a Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition, there will be ample parking and a traffic light on Route 315 for easy access to and from the property.

“It’s an opportunity to bring on a new property,” Tamburro said.

“I’m a supporter of the community. I’d like to see the local economy grow. My father (Robert Tambur) and I are committed to investing in the communtiy,” Tamburro said.

He added that he is encouraged by other projects such as the development of the former Station complex in Wilkes-Barre, and doesn’t view them as competitors.

“I see other local groups rolling up their sleeves. It takes local folks to make investments to move the area forward,” he said. “A high tide raises all boats.”

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

To learn more about the Richland 315 project visit www.richland315.com.