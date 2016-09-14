Gerrity’s upgrading lighting in six of its grocery stores

MANHEIM - Scranton-based Gerrity’s Supermarkets has partnered with Richards Energy Group from Lancaster to upgrade six grocery stores to new LED lighting technology. The LEDs provide a 15% brighter store environment for shoppers with 40% less energy use.

The six stores will collectively use 500,000 fewer kWh annually, the equivalent greenhouse gas impact of removing 74 passenger cars off the road or 37 homes off the electric grid.

Joe Fasula, vice president and co-owner of Gerrity’s says, “At Gerrity’s, our family and staff are very pleased about the opportunity to lower our energy consumption. Supermarkets use a great deal of energy to keep product fresh and appealing; it is always exciting when we identify ways to maintain a great experience for the customer and conserve electricity.”

Richards Energy is providing the LED bulbs, installation crew, disposal and recycling of the old fluorescent bulbs, and project management necessary to complete the project.

Approximately 20% of the project cost will be covered by PPL Electric Utilities’ rebate program in accordance with Pennsylvania’s Act 129, signed into law by Gov. Ed Rendell in 2008 with the overall goal of reducing energy consumption and demand. Since Act 129 became law, Richards Energy Group has secured $1.2 million in rebates for its Pennsylvania clients.

Installation crews are working overnight while the stores are closed. Work began in July 2016 and will be completed by the end of September 2016.

Gerrity’s operates in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties and consists of nine supermarkets and a corporate office.

