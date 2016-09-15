Geisinger Health System to add 1,500 jobs to the NEPA economy

DANVILLE — Citing growth and commitment to the area, Geisinger Health System plans to hire 1,500 workers, including over 300 in the Northeastern Pennsylvania area.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the company will hire physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses and support staff across several areas — Harrisburg, the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre area, the State College region, Lewistown, Shamokin, Bloomsburg and Danville.

“The health system has filled 444 new positions since July 1, 2016,” the release read.

Positions will be mostly existing or replacement positions, but there will be several new positions.

“Caring for more than 3 million patients every year takes a team,” said Julene Campion, vice president of talent management at Geisinger, a physician-led, integrated health system.

The recruitment effort will span the nation. In addition, Geisinger is committed to medical education and, as a teaching hospital, trains more than 400 residents and fellows each year.

“Geisinger employees drive everything that we do — and as a result, we invest in our workforce through competitive salaries, benefits, training and education to the tune of nearly $1.9 billion a year,” Campion said.

Over the past decade, according to the release, Geisinger has grown from two to 12 hospitals, expanded its service area from 30 to 45 counties, including southern New Jersey and nearly tripled its number of employees.

During the recruitment drive, Geisinger, which offers a $10 minimum wage throughout the system, is also seeking candidates for administration, clerical, environmental services, food services, laboratory services, information technology, marketing, occupational therapy, pharmacy and research.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Geisinger_Health_logo.jpg

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]