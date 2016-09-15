Ground broken for new truck dealership breaks near Drums

DRUMS — Ground was broken Wednesday for a new truck dealership next to the Pilot Truck Stop.

Sherwood Freightliner, Sterling & Western Star Inc. (SFSWS) and Red Truck LLC will construct a new dealership on state Route 93, according to a press release.

“The location is ideal to meet all needs on I-80 East and West and I-81 North and South,” the release states.

Four years of work and planning went into the project. Construction of the project is expected to take nine months, with completion set for spring 2017.

The lot is 7.3 acres and will be 33,000 sq.-ft. and will be constructed to modern standards, including the latest technology for electronic and diagnostic equipment. The new dealership comes with an easy on-off drive of the interstates.

“This new facility is planned for customer friendliness and energy efficient for a clean and green America,” said Donald L. Sherwood, president and dealer principal of SFSWS.

SFSWS is a Daimler Trucks of North America dealership out of Fort Mill, S.C. The new Drums facility will sell new and used trucks and equipment and offer parts, service and warranty for those in the transportation sector.

Headquartered in Scranton, SFSWS has a second facility in Tunkhannock at the top of Mile Hill, state Route 6.

The release noted the facility will have 17 truck repair bays which will be fully stocked to provide “maximum uptime to all customers.” There will also be two express assessment bays to diagnose problems within two hours of check-in.

When completed, the store will employ 25 people and is expected to hire up to 40 employees.

Breaking ground for a new truck dealership near Drums are, from left, Kevin Fanelli, president of L&K Construction; Sugarloaf Township supervisors Jack Wittig and Richard Yost, Mark Novitch, vice president and general manager of Sherwood Freightliner, Sterling & Western Star Inc. (SFSWS); Donald L Sherwood, principal dealer of SFSWS; Maria Sherwood, owner of SFSWS; Joseph Mancuso, SFSWS chief financial officer; and Vince Kundrik, of Congressman Lou Barletta’s office. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_20160907_100949789-2-.jpg Breaking ground for a new truck dealership near Drums are, from left, Kevin Fanelli, president of L&K Construction; Sugarloaf Township supervisors Jack Wittig and Richard Yost, Mark Novitch, vice president and general manager of Sherwood Freightliner, Sterling & Western Star Inc. (SFSWS); Donald L Sherwood, principal dealer of SFSWS; Maria Sherwood, owner of SFSWS; Joseph Mancuso, SFSWS chief financial officer; and Vince Kundrik, of Congressman Lou Barletta’s office. Submitted photo

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]