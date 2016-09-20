Two Northeastern Pennsylvania doctors named to PA 40 Under 40

Two Northeastern Pennsylvania doctors have been named to the 2016 Pennsylvania Physician 40 Under 40.

Thomas Jordan, MD, practices with Scranton Orthopaedic Specialists, Dickson City. He serves on the admissions committee at Georgetown University School of Medicine and also as a volunteer clinical faculty member at the Commonwealth Medical College. He has also published several journal articles, most recently one about ACL reconstruction for active, under-50 individuals.

Lindsey Vu, MD, is a family medicine resident at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Wilkes-Barre. Dr. Vu has found time to provide health and well-being assistance to members of her community through activities such as organizing a fundraising effort to benefit the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.