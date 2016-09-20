Two NEPA Farmers agents named Topper Agents

Two Northeastern Pennsylvania natives were named Topper Club Agents by Farmers Insurance.

Ryan Fenton, of Clarks Summit, has been named a Topper Club Agent by Farmers Insurance for his outstanding achievement and custome- focused efforts by the Los Angeles-based insurer. Fenton attended the national insurer’s annual Topper Club event Sept. 18 in Chicago, Ill.

Robert Wright, of Trucksville, has been named a Topper Club Agent for his outstanding achievement and customer0focused efforts. He attended the national insurer’s annual Topper Club event Sept. 7 in Anaheim, Calif.