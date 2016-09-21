Patricia Thatcher named associate vice president for Academic Affairs at Misericordia University

Patricia Thatcher, Ph.D. of Dallas, associate vice president for Academic Affairs at Misericordia University.

In her new position, Thatcher supports the vice president of Academic Affairs in overseeing the academic curriculum and managing academic support services such as the Student Success Center, Office of Service Learning, Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, core curriculum development and the study abroad program. She also oversees academic assessment and external accreditation of programs, as well as the faculty and student research grant process.

Thatcher previously served as associate provost for assessment at Philadelphia University, where she also held the position of assistant dean of academic affairs and director of the Academic Success Center.

A native of Philadelphia, Thatcher earned her Ph.D. in history of American civilization from the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware; and Winterthur Museum, Wilmington, Delaware. She also holds an M.A. in American civilization and a B.A. in American civilization and anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.