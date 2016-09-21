Shyann Church and Jared Menghini join Finance Aid Department at King’s College

Shyann Church and Jared Menghini have joined the Financial Aid Department at King’s College.

Church has been named Financial Aid Specialist. She will be esponsible for managing the Perkins Loans and student work-study programs. Prior joining the to King’s staff, she worked in various customer service positions at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Genpact and Sallie Mae.

As Associate Director for New Student Financial Aid, Menghini will serve as the college’s liaison for all first-year undergraduate domestic students.

Menghini previously served as Senior Assistant Director of Admission at King’s, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and a master’s degree in health care administration. He also worked as a Human Resource Business Partner for Celtic Healthcare Inc.