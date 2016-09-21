James Kolata named vice president of Corporate Development at TMG Health

James Kolata has been named vice president of Corporate Development at TMG Health, Jessup.

Kolata will oversee all new client implementations and is responsible for the development and negotiation of client contracts and pricing proposals. He will work closely with the company’s product management, Information Technology, Sales, Legal, Enterprise Project Management Office and Account Management teams.

Kolata joined TMG Health in 2005 and has since held numerous positions in the organization. Most recently, he served as director of Corporate Development and Sales Support. He has also held the positions of Director of Sales Support, Project Manager, Account Executive and Operations Liaison and Lead.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from The Pennsylvania State University, University Park.