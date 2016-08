Central United Methodist Church, 65 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre, will be holding their annual church flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with something for everyone, including a lunch menu and bake sale. Members of the Committee from left, are: Charlie Fick, Madison Fick, Pat Wheeler, Dan Ball, Dorothy Casterline, Betty Ball, Kris Jones, Ken Michael, Ted Wampole and Becky Dunnigan. Not available: Arlene Muchler, Hanna Prutzman and Kelly Prutzman.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082616central.flea_-1.jpg