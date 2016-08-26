Hazleton Wine and Beer Festival to be held

The fifth annual Hazleton Wine and Beer Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at its new location, Hazle Township Babe Ruth Field, 601 Hazle Township Boulevard. Beer or wine tasting is part of the entry fee. The first 500 entrants will receive a free beer koozie and a variety of food items will be available for purchase. Entertainment will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by Ostrich Hat and from 2 to 6 p.m. by Kartune. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25.00 at the gate and $4 for non-drinking designated drivers. You must be 21 years of age to attend. Purchase tickets from wwwhazletonrotary.ticketleap.com or any Hazleton Rotary Club member. Visit Facebook at www.hazletonrotary.org. Participants, from left, first row, are: Mary Pat Stroia, committee; Neal DeAngelo, DBi services, master level sponsor; Jane Krouse, committee chair and Pat Ward, Rotary president. Second row: Ron Avellino, immediate past president; Tracy Karchner, Tim Genetti and Pat Korb, all committee members. Not available: Dorothy Anderson, Lani Drobnock, Donna Delehanty, Jim Kelshaw and Sharon Farver.

