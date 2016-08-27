Akers Memorial Book Scholarship winner chosen

Rachel Luke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Luke, has earned the Linda Akers Memorial Book Scholarship which is given to a member of a United Methodist Church in the Dallas Senior High School area. Luke is a member of the Trucksville United Methodist Church and plans to study pre-medicine at Eberly College of Science at Penn State in the fall. At the presentation, from left, are: Nora Luke, Carolyn Luke, Luke, Mr. Luke and scholarship committee members Rev. Robert G. Wood, Dallas UMC and Owen Faut, Trucksville UMC.

