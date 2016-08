Cards for Charity has raised $2,600 for the Little Sisters of the Poor at Holy Family Residence with a fundraiser at the organization’s annual card party at the Elmhurst Country Club. At the presentation, seated from left, are: Betty May, co-chairwoman; Mother Theresa Louisa and Barbara Whitford, co-chairwoman. Standing: Maureen Pesavento, Mary Lynn Scaccia, Rosemarie “Dolly” Martin, Joyce Tressler and Sister Mary Augustine, L.S.P., administrator.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082716sistrs.cards_.jpg