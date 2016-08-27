Community briefs

PITTSTON – The Jenkins Township/Yatesville Borough Crime Watch will sponsor a Bike Rodeo and Family Safety day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for children ages 3-12 on the grounds of the Pittston Area High School. Pre-registration is necessary.

The first 100 children to register will receive a free bicycle helmet and a “Police Officers are my friends” gift bag.

Come join us for a day of fun, food and games. To register contact Tracy, 570 855-5826.

PLAINS – The Womens Society of SS Peter and Paul Church has announced the details of their Sept. 14 trip to New York City to see American in Paris on broadway at the Palace Theatre.

The bus will leave the parking lot promptly at 8 a.m. aside the school on Bank Street and will arrive at 10:30 a.m.

The performance is at 2 p.m. and the bus will depart for home at 7 p.m.

There will be time for lunch and dinner. For further information contact Joan Pisack at 570-822-3815.

WILKES-BARRE – St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 226 S. Washington St., will host the fall gathering of the American Guild of Organists, Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Open to the public, it begins with sung evening prayer followed by a catered pasta dinner, installation of officers and a brief presentation.

All local organists, choir directors and clergy are encouraged to attend, AGO membership is not required and there is no cost for the evening prayer. Suggested dinner donation is $10 per person. Register by Friday, Sept. 9, by calling Raphael Micca, Dean, at 570-301-9253 or email [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE – The Christian Women of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, will hold the annual Turkey Bingo and Raffle at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the Marymount Parish Center, So. Hancock St.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Donation for admission is $3.

Raffle and admission tickets can be purchased from any member, or at the door.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Mary Gluchowski at 570-825-3925.

WILKES-BARRE – Anyone in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton community or organizations interested in finding a suit may come to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 35 S. Franklin St., parish hall.

Reach of St. Stephen’s Food Pantry and Clothing Closet has been blessed with an abundance of suits, dress shirts, dress pants, casual slacks and sweaters with more coming.

Suits donated from Menswear House are available to be given away to any men in need of a suit, for what ever reason.

Reasons to have a suit/dress clothing: interviews, college career, internship, building confidence, retirement community get-togethers and blessings.

WILKES-BARRE – Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, announces the CCD registration for the year 2016 – 2017 will take place after the 4 p.m. mass Saturday and 9 and 11:15 a.m. following Sunday mass.

Registration is $20 per child and $35 for two or more children in the family, which helps defray expenses incurred. First time student registrants must bring a copy of their baptismal certiﬁcate.

CCD will begin with the 9 a.m. mass Sunday, Sept. 11. Following mass, students will proceed to Parish Center. Any questions can be referred to Mrs. June Swida, 570-825- 4966.

Childrens’ Liturgy Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. CCD classes will follow.