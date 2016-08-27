Hole-in-one at LCCC golf tournament

The Luzerne County Community College Alumni Association held its second annual alumni golf tournament at the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club, Mountain Top. Don Rossi, a member of the Cross Valley Federal Credit Union foursome, made a hole-in-one and won a $10,000 prize. At the tournament, from left, are: Ann Marie Schraeder ‘79, Glen Lyon, co-chair, alumni golf tournament; Thomas P. Leary, Kingston, president, LCCC; Rossi, Exeter; David Sawicki, Mountain Top, co-chair, alumni golf tournament and Bonnie Brennan Lauer ‘87, Shavertown, director, alumni relations, LCCC.

