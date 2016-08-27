Oblates of St. Joseph honoring St. Joseph the Worker

PITTSTON – The Oblates of St. Joseph Religious Congregation will host their annual Labor Day Triduum and Mass in Route 315, Laflin.

Masses during the Triduum will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, followed by devotional prayers to St. Joseph as the patron saint of laborers. Confessions and recitation of the Rosary will precede each mass.

The special intentions include: workers’ thanksgiving, the unemployed and special blessings for students, teachers and administrators and staff as they are entering a new school year.

The Triduum will conclude with a special Labor Day Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, honoring St. Joseph the Worker, concelebrated by the Oblate Fathers.

Principal celebrant and homilist will be Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty. Liturgical music will be provided by the Queen of the Apostle parish choir of Avoca.

At the conclusion of the mass, bread will be blessed and distributed to the faithful as a symbol of the “fruit of our labor.” All are welcome. For more information call the OSJ seminary office, 570-654-7542.