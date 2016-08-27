Wyoming Valley West to hold registration/orientation day

Wyoming Valley West School District announces opening day/orientation day schedules for the 2016-2017 school year.

Mr. Irvin DeRemer, Superintendent of Schools, announces the fall schedule for classes which begin Tuesday. All registrations will take place at the Wyoming Valley West central office, 450 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.To expedite the registration process call for an appointment, date and time.

The following documents are needed upon registration: Birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization records and proof of residency (lease agreement or utility bill).

Children entering kindergarten will have a parent-child orientation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the child’s school. No district bus transportation will be available.

Sixth and ninth grade student orientations will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the middle school and high school respectively. Limited busing will be available for these orientations. Check the Wyoming Valley West website at www.wvwsd.org for these schedules and the complete 2016/2017 school calendar.

High school students report at 7:25 a.m. and are dismissed at 2:22 p.m.

Middle school students report to homerooms at 8:05 a.m. and are dismissed at 3 p.m.

For kindergarten through fifth grade student doors open at 8:45 a.m. and the late bell rings at 8:55 a.m. Elementary students are dismissed at 3:40 p.m.