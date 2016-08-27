Area Agency on Aging at Wyoming County Fair

The Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties will host its annual “Wyoming County Active Aging Day” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds, Meshoppen, opening day of the Wyoming County Community Fair.

DJ and entertainer George Rittenhouse will perform. All seniors age 62+ get in to the fair free that day! Pre-arranged bag lunches are available by contacting your local Active Adult Center or call the Wyoming County Active Adult Center at 570-826-2324 no later than Monday.

Active Aging Day is an opportunity to discover what services the Area Agency on Aging offers. There will be information tables with staff available from the Agency, as well as other community non-profit organizations, to assist with any questions on available services.

There will be plenty of freebies, food, fun and friends, so please come rain or shine and join us for a wonderful community day at the Wyoming County Community Fair.

Contact your local Active Adult Center with any questions, or the Area Agency on Aging at 570-822-1158, ext. 2303.