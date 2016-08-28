Scouting briefs

HANOVER TWP.: Cub Scouts Pack 66, Hanover Township, will hold registrations and sign ups from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8 and 15, at the American Legion Post 509, Lee Park Ave.
All boys first to fifth grade are invited to join. For information call John at 570-822-2482.
SWOYERSVILLE – Boy Scout Troop #143 is sponsoring its third annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Hugh B. Hughes Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
Live entertainment, food, raffles and trophies will be awarded.
Car registration fee is $10 per car. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.